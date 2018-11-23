Transcript for Friday Rewind: Deadly New Jersey mansion fire mystery

So if you're here at best you're probably not out shopping yet. For retailers are anxiously awaiting to see what kind of headline will eventually come out of this Black Friday shopping weekend. It'll follow another busy week of pre holiday headlines up to and including these that was made to break here on this very set. Here now are Freddie rewrite. New developments in that mysterious family murder and mansion fire in New Jersey. Beat investigated as a multiple homicide and arson case officials believe three of the victims the wife and two children. Were stabbed and the husband shot before that fire with sat keep. Pineiro was found shot to death outside his million dollar home we believe that in some form or fashion that this Stanley was targeted in a shocking twist keys brother and business partner pocket arrow is arrested charged with aggravated arson of a different property. The same day police believe he set his own home on fire. The horrifying new details about the deadly Rampage at mercy hospital in Chicago. Authorities say 32 year old Juan Lopez arrive did just before 330 Monday afternoon. To come front his ex fiance ER doctor Tamara O'Neill demanding his engagement ring back. That's when police say Lopez shot and killed there Lopez then moving inside the hospital killing Chicago police officer Samuel he met ends. And pharmacy technician at Dana less. Pres or neutral this defending his door under fire for using her personal email to conduct government business during the campaign the president made Hillary Clinton's use of private email. A central issue or lawyer issued a statement saying while transitioning into government. Miss trump sometimes use for private account almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family. Now that you're officially. The anchor world news now. Embarrassing videos and it's a grab photos and view. And the most embarrassing music where did we get to embrace a crick did we dig that he's a cup from. Okay please explain this. Well I think they're doing a let it I've been killer known since 1980. But that's how. Big. You very much that is that's a very very cute look if it can kick to put of those called. What did that list that isn't just a twist this their treads connect. I understand you don't understand the whole hair thing the whole. Did you have been I like it. There are good this coming weekend on Sunday is national delays day. Actual blaze today that's really sure would millions. Glad today he gave. This is ABC's world news now informing insomnia X for two decades.

