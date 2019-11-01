Friday Rewind: Government shutdown continues

More
President Trump and congressional leaders continue to butt heads over funding for a border wall.
2:45 | 01/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friday Rewind: Government shutdown continues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60310224,"title":"Friday Rewind: Government shutdown continues","duration":"2:45","description":"President Trump and congressional leaders continue to butt heads over funding for a border wall.","url":"/WNN/video/friday-rewind-government-shutdown-continues-60310224","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.