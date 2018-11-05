Friday Rewind: The release of American prisoners from North Korea

More
Take a look at this week's top stories, including the release of three Americans who were detained in North Korea for more than a year.
2:52 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friday Rewind: The release of American prisoners from North Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55096124,"title":"Friday Rewind: The release of American prisoners from North Korea ","duration":"2:52","description":"Take a look at this week's top stories, including the release of three Americans who were detained in North Korea for more than a year.","url":"/WNN/video/friday-rewind-release-american-prisoners-north-korea-55096124","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.