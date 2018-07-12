Transcript for Friday Rewind: Remembering a president

Take a look a boy scout at the capitol. Of the most poignant images from this past week wrong there bend so many memories and so many moments. As an nations and farewell to George H. W. Bush here terrible pack. George Bush's final journey to Washington DC began in his home state of Texas. His family standing beside him is it began his casket draped in an American flag. The motorcade then traveled through the streets of Washington DC arriving at the US capitol at dusk while a 21 gun salute echoed through the evening. The procession then slowly made its way to the rotunda where the casket was placed on the Lincoln Kevin found. Members of congress and justices of the Supreme Court were also gathered there at 7:30 PM the public was allowed to enter the capital to pay their respects. At the Washington National Cathedral all of the living US presidents and first ladies were gathering the president shaking hands with former President Obama. And Michelle Obama's hand too she says good morning. Bill Clinton with a glance there was no interaction between the trumps and the clintons Hillary Clinton looking forward to the entire time. George W. Bush walking to the podium. Tapping his father's casket on the way since this is how we saw unfinished. A great and noble man. The best father served her daughter get ahead. In her grief. But a smile knowing that dad disheartening rob. And holding mom's hand again. The moving moment as a train carrying former president. For walker bush. Traveled through those Texas towns from Houston on the seventy mile trip to College Station, Texas by the thousands they lined the route. Cheering and waving those flags the bush family including grandchildren Jenna and Barbara weaving back through the window. Thousands of mourners streaming into saint Martin's church in Houston many waiting hours to pay their respects paid tribute. And to the president's favorites the oak ridge boys and Reba McEntire. That train has no arrived in College Station. And a flyover performing the missing man formation. It's a private ceremony for a man who serve the public most of his life. It's been a special week this week. Learned a lot about bush senior by the way the public is invited to visit his grave site at the presidential library starting. This weekend we saw many people from the public came out both in Washington and in Houston so I'm guessing his grave site will be honored by questioning people's again should. That's it for us this half hour. This is ABC's world news now. Informing insomnia acts for two decades.

