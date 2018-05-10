Transcript for Friday Rewind: Tsunami Disaster

T solitary second yes like the I last Sunday. We're closing out what was another busy week we seem to say that every week of course we had the headline stretching from Washington DC is always to Indonesia this time. And big news out of New Hampshire and no biggest pump kid in US history here now is our weekly Friday we realized. The death pull soaring in Indonesia after a powerful seven point flight magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami. You can see it there take a look a ten foot high wall of water. What she issue or residence where we its way. Widespread destruction. In a race to rescue survivors some buried alive as you can see in the rubble at least 14100 people on nine to have died in this disaster a number that set to rise. As rescuers continued S such. What appears to be a major break in that rice in scare tactical teams are right now outside a home in Logan Utah there is a man in custody at this hour. This is a man authorities believe male those threatening envelopes to the White House and pentagon FBI officials say Allen seen here at a mug shot from a 2009 arrest. Be brought before a federal court Friday in Salt Lake City. That bombshell New York Times investigation into Donald Trump's wealth. Detailing how he took part in legally questionable schemes to avoid taxes on the vast inheritance he got from his father. The report demolished as Trump's claim to be a self made billionaire is already triggered an investigation by near exit authorities. The times investigation. Asserts more than a billion dollars of his parents' wealth. Was transferred to trump and his siblings creating a potential tax bill of at least 550. Million dollars. But instead it's alleged the family used tax dodges and paid 52 point two million. I got from New Hampshire Steve get it. Is responsible for the biggest pumpkin ever lie and grown in the US staying in the US avail. Okay and it. Expect that at this those 2000. 500 it's 48 pounds. But he asked it is the second biggest in the entire world but 2528. Counties of fort got to get there I'm gonna. Can paint Bret Atkins ticketing area just scored a way actually beautiful book reports elevators where. I'm ready here to get ready folks who commit ready. At this has been a good first week of October a lot has happened that Lott and busy week yes at this weekend the Chicago marathon is at all they would like. Other runners on Sunday good luck to them tests back as one. For an. This is ABC's world news now. Informing insomniacs for two decades.

