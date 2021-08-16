Transcript for The future of Afghanistan

And the fall of Afghanistan raises a number of geopolitical questions chief among them. What's next earlier I spoke with ABC news analyst and former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East. Nick small ruling. Make thanks so much for joining us OK it's a new day in Afghanistan Taliban fighters. Rolling into the capital city of Kabul effectively sealing the collapse of the nation's US backed government you must be in touch with people they are what are you hearing. It wouldn't go home basically him. Serious concern about the withdrawal of US forces. To ensure immediate they were fighting and don't expect them to do all the oil and to a few days ago and are simply can't be here and there were. Retreating back to Kabul and we were literally off and then getting warmed him daughters try to take with them just to be out of the way these anti Taliban. And let's go back just a few short weeks ago were president Biden had said the Taliban over running the country was. Highly unlikely in the US spent 84 billion dollars training Afghan troops yet here we are what went wrong. I think that the intelligence committee it will be displayed at all was very clear that this was. Not only Paul what probable. Walk until I do think that we saw this coming into a valid point see you back completely collapse when he years spent trillions of dollars. Our law why. I wouldn't want it advocated for a small force formal we are pretty well did you get a year and in the end. One composed primarily Intel's cooperation. All but that it was all part of me and the consequences were already all we're done everything you thought what you want to twenty meters. In the decision to pull them out essentially law all. And that said what's your biggest fear about the future of Afghanistan and especially. The Afghan people. My biggest fear is. We our going to happy see alien. All the terrorist groups in Afghanistan and by an emboldened Taliban and billions of dollars in the US weapons and equipment. And just about every art world one go back to Afghanistan today the mercy that they are moving their right now. ABC national security analyst nick mole Roy thank you. It's.

