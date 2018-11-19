Transcript for Gadgets for your pets

Leslie allows those holiday wish list for our loved ones we can't forget our pets and this morning. Argues lipstick DeBartolo a showing us. Some of this year's hottest tech gadgets we actually have to special got a today. Not to stick DeBartolo put this little guy. Jolly then I. This is telling my rescue dog and tell is sitting in his canines what sack. It's a way to take the dog hiking or biking swimming and you turn all the way around it yeah I eat cherry that back. Are you. And they thought at seventy dollars depending on the dog they come and all different sizes and you can strip fat elephant baby care I couldn't have put a puppy they're back and may even make a little pouch that. Attaches to that if you wanna carry personal items with you OK I want this from little Dachshund mix and also our rescue by at all grade and it about that side of the idea that's great this'll guys call headlight harnessed. And it is a harness with a built in red light. And we took Charlie out the other day in Riverside park and I just shot a little video of Chile walking along mom. I'll tell what's great about that is. You we are seeing. People biking a lot of people like at night and I don't have lights on at least they see us it's a very reflective. Of that case that's amazing actually Phillips just this one it's. That one life if it is exactly about about eighty humans and that's about I think it's 59 but did you like it Charlie. John John McDonald's all this at a time like a lift up. Intellicast. Sell the woman. The pet show said so use casket board and they like to do things so you start with the basic CD throat dry food in there and the cats. Plucked it out strike if play would at some time get a grant and when they mastered that that you put on of the second layer now it makes it even tougher. And when they learn had to do that you put on the third layer of and cats as those who want when you do this I think they go to the phone and order Al. Let it. I don't know if I'm angry about what. I saw in some of the videos that the cats you can enroll them rounds. And then the food moved around and it makes it more funds that the cat so you're making it typical big cat to get its food but cats supposedly like this challenge yes because it's like to any its mature for them to break. We have some cats playing with the food like this pricey but the right in the bottom and then and now about spinning and I kind of place finish and trying to get this could see that cats there is more music at Ford didn't. To whom the food out I think you're reading like I would order out yet again and it noted only cat that this next item also. I got. Some video because it was that the pet show it's too big to bring here is called brilliant hand. So this is for a person who has a puppy or shut in and the due August paper trained so this takes number one and number two. It soaks it in. And then it automatically takes the head and rolls it into no way yes it rolls and seals it. So that is fresh head out for fresh paper. For the cats it's like a diaper genie yes for a pet exactly that it is exactly and you just drop the whole roll out the whole world hanging onto lot of cleaning up little and the role of the sealed the divide in biodegradable I love that sumo and our final guy is is a watered. Joseph offer you. Bought their way if you pet needs water you fold this up. Off. Now comes a bold. So the same telling your out for a walk or you're an apartment out of fuel and yet you can do that and Dunham can't remember it OpenId account in order. Dick these are great ideas for -- yes I love all of these excellent and of course for these and other pet gadget ideas you want to visit six website that's DA is when is dot bids. Or you can look at it pour it on our website which is W and and fans dot com. You're watching world news now.

