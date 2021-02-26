Transcript for Gaga’s dogs stolen

Lady got God's pleading for the return of her stolen dogs. It is offering a hefty reward here's ABC's injure the G. This morning a high profile dog kidnapping that has Los Angeles Police searching for armed robbers shot and Lady Gaga as dog law or. And stole. For friends build plants in Hollywood. She'd been prepared once I thank him and I can't meridian avenue. Surveillance video captured the moment of the attack. The dog walking Ryan Fisher. Was shot and the armed robbers took two of the dogs named Ko G and goose dobbs. And drove off you can hear Fisher screaming and someone nearby say they're calling for help and the helicopter video shows paramedics arrive shortly after. 35 year old Fisher was taken to the hospital where he's expected to survive. God does third dog miss Asia. Managed to get away Lady Gaga who is now in Rome filming a movie. Is offering a 500000. Dollar reward no questions asked for the safe return of her beloved dogs. The like any doting dog owner she posted many pictures of them on or in Stew Graham account. I'm not sure if those people knew what whose dog that they where police say it's unclear if Fisher was targeted or if this was a random attack. But French Bulldog thefts are not uncommon. As their often valued at upwards of 5000 dollars each. And are reportedly the fourth most popular breed in the U less in January a San Francisco woman was attacked is robbers stole her French Bulldog puppy. The popularity. This then it's small. And it is easily. Cracked up this is what makes them an easy right. Lady Gaga father has spoken out pleading for the public's help in catching the suspects. Can it. Deirdre Andrea think you just a horrific crime that had lost her game I no figure about the doll walker as well I mean shot. Was it targeted are so many questions was at random from as we know yes French bulldogs. Often target of these dog napping the whatever I'm that is with the high profile women Lady Gaga wants or animals back. I mean and what a free hand when they're talking up and other were are accusing Californians I mean can you imagine his being out for a walk with your daughter is an internist or your darkest awful but I'm glad that seems at least a crisscross like the locker will make her yup definitely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.