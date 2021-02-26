-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, bulldogs stolen
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’’s Rachel Kirkconnell apologizes for racist post
-
Now Playing: Band in a bubble
-
Now Playing: Golden Globes sneak peek
-
Now Playing: Andra Day on 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'
-
Now Playing: Robert Irwin can't wait to show his niece his role on Disney+'s 'Bluey'
-
Now Playing: Viral figure skater brings pop culture, activism, diversity to sport
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ father maintains conservatorship out of love, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Singer Momo Boyd talks new EP ‘Black History Always’
-
Now Playing: Exploring food on ‘Modern Marvels’ and ‘The food that built America’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Early evidence of new variant spreading in NYC
-
Now Playing: Linsey Davis’ new children’s book ‘Stay This Way Forever’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New COVID variant spreading rapidly through NYC
-
Now Playing: Battle over Britney’s conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Eddie Murphy’s daughter talks about audition experience for ‘Coming 2 America’
-
Now Playing: Drew Barrymore said she was committed to psychiatric ward at age 13
-
Now Playing: Sir Paul McCartney announces release date for new memoir
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ father’s lawyer speaks out about controversial conservatorship