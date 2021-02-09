Transcript for Gator in the garage!

Julie and Jeff Lindbergh were supposed to be celebrating their thirteenth anniversary. With a quiet night Ian. You about it. CN we hear I let how stop. The kids in bed where they were supposed to be. Jeff in Julie deciding to check the garage. But the garage door and and normally we shot at night or what ever send there. They're night quickly starting to feel like a real life horror movie an assault but all that it. Thought it such it has sent packing question myself. Oh Michael. A six and a half but garage crashing Gator. Alligators aren't unheard up in Somers corner South Carolina we see small ones like to preclude alligators everywhere it. Not nearby. And certainly not nick a rise. Yeah. With no access after hours animal control Jeff trying for nearly an hour to scare the Gator out of the garage drilling shoes and yelling. Hard tenants. Finally a neighbor came over with a huge room we got that might stick and they beat drug out and we pushed on the street the couple's quiet anniversary night on the couch had no clue there are watching and then. Good girl turning into a night to remember you didn't finish it and it didn't productivity attacked during everything else out. I didn't sleep my adrenaline so we're laying back every. Product is sleet early. In their. Aren't. Oh my god. That the couple contacted their H away who are working with local authorities to attract and remove the Gator Jensen Julie's kids however were thrilled that a big piece of moss. Fell off of its leg which they are now showing tell their friends naturally. Critical house guest surgeon big Gator. Open the garage himself requested they're not sure it's like something trip this sensor and it was open to begin with but here's is hanging out there. With some lot of turn on the light and the mind at night. I don't know what's in there isn't in the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.