-
Now Playing: Judge allows public viewing of George Floyd bodycam video by appointment only
-
Now Playing: Will face masks with filters protect you?
-
Now Playing: WNBA star denied medical exemption during pandemic
-
Now Playing: YouTube star under fire for party during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high in US
-
Now Playing: Hackers attack Twitter accounts of Joe Biden and more
-
Now Playing: Trump replaces campaign manager in shake-up
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director on why kids are testing COVID-19 positive
-
Now Playing: 31% of kids in Florida tested for COVID-19 are positive
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma governor tests positive
-
Now Playing: North Carolina alligator attack
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says ‘everything’s about money in the family’
-
Now Playing: How masks became the latest cultural flashpoint
-
Now Playing: ABC News Exclusive: Mary Trump Interview with Stephanopoulos
-
Now Playing: Violin vigils held for Elijah McClain
-
Now Playing: Misty Diaz shares memories of father after his fight with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Is the future of meat in America at stake?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘People should wear masks when they're in public’