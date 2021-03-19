Transcript for Georgia shootings latest

Flags flying at half staff in honor of the eight souls who were savagely killed in a murderous spree at spas across the Atlantic area. Today president Biden and vice president Harris head to Georgia to address the rising anti Asian violence six of the victims were Asian women. I can't put any reading behind. Why somebody. To suffer summer at Texas. It's such nice people and now we're learning disturbing new details about the alleged gunman. Authorities believe the suspect purchased the gun used in the vicious slaying just hours before he carried out the brutal and deadly attacks. Delaware and reliable LD girl grow you show. Although investigators believe a hatred towards women was more a motive than race Asian communities throughout the country are on alert. Anger outraged and sickened by the recent string of violence towards Asians. The investigation possible. Our investigation is look at that everything is so nothing is off disabled meanwhile spokesperson for the Cherokee county sheriff's department is entangled in controversy and will no longer speak on the case after appearing to promote a racist T shirt in the past the shirt containing anti Asian sentiments about China and the corona virus. It comes as a Texas lawmaker finds himself in hot water over seemingly pro lynching comments during a house meeting focusing on stopping the anti Asian attacks across the US papers old sayings in taxes about you know Fonda. All the Rupp in taxes and get a taller tree. The remark drawing fierce and emotional criticism from one Asian American congresswoman. We are in Kenya and for the last year we've been screaming Al or help your party and your colleagues. Can talk about issues what any other country that you want. What you have to do it by putting a bull's eye on the Asian Americans across this country aren't aren't parents aren't. Meanwhile an outpouring of support in a show solidarity in Atlanta mourners holding a vigil to remember the victims and denounce hate. And president Biden plans to meet with a delegation in Georgia of made up of Asian American lawmakers wells other community leaders when he's in Atlanta later today.

