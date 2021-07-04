Transcript for Girl writes to Old Navy and gets a reply

Cameron Gardner is a pocket sized inspiration. And every. Yeah. Right after she learned about persuasive writing in her first grade class act and. Yeah Tina. Cameron put pen to paper she is just really frustrated with her jeans pocket. Our Brothers had pocket and let. Tell them he people who means. The seven year old putting this letter in the mail dear old navy I do not like that the front pockets of the girls teens are fake. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not face mom and dad were surprised when corporate road back. I was really grateful that exit the time to write a letter back. Missing management's and then at old navy saying thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans. It's great feedback for us as we develop new products. But even better they sent can't rent four pairs of girls jeans with pockets. Cameron bringing the jeans to school to show her classmates teachers and friends what's your ice cube people like beer maybe kids you're already. We think that they can't use their police to create he actually you do. Talented and yeah. And it huge. You know can impede. Yeah he's coming. Now Cameron can sound out the words of encouragement that are pouring in online pleaded go Cameron keeps speaking up for girls. Keep speaking of young line you'll run the world someday despondent saying how happy hour. He ran her time in the end tearing her. I else that's Cameron what she wants to be when she grows up she says let's be a teacher and she plans on recruiting her older brother so they can run for president and vice president together good thing she's already used to using her voice for good you guys. That don't you so I am going to be so honored at when. In net 25 years from now I'm sitting here talking about the CE I'll Hubble maintenance I have read that my damn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.