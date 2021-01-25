Transcript for The Goat vs. The Kid

All of this NFL season has been anything but normal but there will be something very normal about this year's Super Bowl. Well again it is here now with the match up good morning well good morning hero and welcome yeah that's right to verbal 55 is bringing back all last year's championship team. To play against two wells that go to himself Tom Brady. Super Bowl 55 is set the the Bucs vs the chiefs and it's a tale of two quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Holmes did goats and a kid. The go to and a big day but how did we get here and NFL season unlike any other masks limited numbers of players allowed to travel reduced fans in the stands. Wrapping up like so many seasons before it. Tom Brady playing in yet another Super Bowl game for a record breaking tenth time. The 43 year old quarterback hugging his son after leading Tampa Bay to a thirty once when he six upset over Green Day. The Packers down by eight with two minutes left in the game deciding to kick a field goal. I'm really surprised by that decision Joseph fans left scratching their heads describing it as one of the worst coaching calls I've ever seen in my life. Trying to figure out why the Packers kicked a field goal Aaron Rodgers asked about it after the game. And but Tom Brady's laughing all the way to the bank ESPN reporting that Sunday night's win means a half a million dollar contract incentive. Until that the one point 25 million he's already nabbed during Tampa Bay's post season run. Meanwhile in the AFC championship game Patrick Holmes who was only six years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl ticket appealed but the chiefs after suffering a possible can caution. Just last week tensions flaring in the fourth quarter with buffalo trailing Kansas City. Icy weather and despite the bills mop his unparalleled enthusiasm. The chiefs still managing to come out on top 38 to 24. The best thing about this team as we believe in each other. I never seen a town we get the feel we lead I think we have. Lumpiness although an example of what's on the run it back. Super bull 55 will be played Sunday February 7 in Tampa Bay which means the Buccaneers will be the first team to ever. Play at home in a Super Bowl game you guys wow thank you well you another column that Tom blah baze. Tom Brady's I can see the ads say great now I can be threatening that Tom buck aren't they sure appreciate it.

