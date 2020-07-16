-
Now Playing: Happy birthday, Betty White
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Prince Jackson produces sister Paris’ music video saying, ‘she shines in her own way’
-
Now Playing: Sherri Shepherd shares video message in response to Elijah McClain's death
-
Now Playing: Josh Gad from Disney's Frozen has a new podcast and it's not what you'd think
-
Now Playing: Khloé Kardashian on pressing the ‘reset button’ in quarantine
-
Now Playing: This artist went viral on TikTok for transforming Disney princesses into real women
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth laughs with military members on video call
-
Now Playing: Jane Goodall celebrates 60 years of studying chimpanzees in Tanzania
-
Now Playing: The Last Bandoleros perform 'Hey Baby Que Paso'
-
Now Playing: Comedy stars Will Sasso and Jane Curtin talk new sitcom ‘United We Fall’
-
Now Playing: New 'DWTS' host Tyra Banks shows us her best dance moves
-
Now Playing: Nick Cannon fired after controversial comments
-
Now Playing: Shaquille O'Neal to the rescue
-
Now Playing: Consumer products, entertainment industry adjust as a result of BLM protests
-
Now Playing: The battle over ‘Lady A’
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who say they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The story of 'Glee' star Naya Rivera's life
-
Now Playing: Film Producer Scott Budnick: 'I felt in my heart... that Julius [Jones] was innocent'