Transcript for Good Samaritan rescues family after home explosion

This morning authorities in New York are investigating a building explosion so powerful. It blew out windows buckled the brick facade and ripped a door off its hinges Cindy met foreign into the power lines are crossed the street to pull out walls and windows and doors. As you could seeing. Fire officials believe it with a gas explosion in the second story of this condominium in the Bronx. Injuring at least ten people including six children I'm hearing screams coming from holes in the walls onion might needy might even if I'm thinking indicates a mother was left for no choice but to toss her BB out a window. A neighbor Elvis copa with peer to catch the child. I had the lady is gay men salute you know because he had the favorite that. Sigh Ron then I got the babies without valid bill Nelson's ability. A baby sitter later clutching the child in a blanket his mother close behind. The family that live in the house with the explosion happen I'm not going to well. After catching the baby Cooper climbed a ladder. Going inside before firefighters arrived to help a woman with a broken leg after hearing her scream not to thank us so it was grand inside. A firefighter was also injured two victims are in critical condition but are expected to surprise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.