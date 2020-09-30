Transcript for Google’s 2020 all-virtual event

And today set by its Google's big reveals the company is all virtual event today is expected unveiled several new products including a new Smartphone the global pixel five. Other items said to be formally rolled out aren't you Smart speaker and streaming device. And a new Amazon one whole lot you'd pay at Amazon stores using just your palm to register users will insert a payment card and have their hands scant. For every purchase doctorate not just your palm print we'll make the purchase Amazon hopes to sell technology to other retailers. Rolls Royce has completed testing that technology to use on its look partly powered plane. The luxury car brand is hoping one of its new planes will break speed records. The goal is to produce zero emissions planes and engines for other plane makers and to be net zero by 2050. Boozer attacked by have a great that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.