-
Now Playing: 3rd woman comes forward with harassment allegations against Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Crisis on the Southern border
-
Now Playing: California’s new bid to reopen schools
-
Now Playing: Biden administration addresses immigration concerns
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: CPAC and the broader Republican Party agree: It's Trump's party for now
-
Now Playing: Biden administration announces work on immigration system
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: The Biden administration’s crisis at the border
-
Now Playing: Is 2021 CPAC a glimpse into future of GOP?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets emergency use authorization
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers remarks at CPAC
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump makes first public appearance since leaving office
-
Now Playing: Minimum wage is 'an opportunity to build a bipartisan coalition': Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: 'Biden is on the verge of his 1st major legislative victory': Jon Karl
-
Now Playing: Trump set to speak at annual CPAC Conference in Florida
-
Now Playing: 'I don't think (Biden) does go far enough on Saudi sanctions': Sen. Rob Portman
-
Now Playing: Democrats to look for 'indirect ways' to raise minimum wage: Sen. Mazie Hirono
-
Now Playing: Biden promises announcement on Saudi Arabia