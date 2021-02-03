Transcript for Governor Andrew Cuomo faces third accuser

This morning calls for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to resign are growing louder as a third woman accuses him of unwanted sexual advances the New York Times reports and her group claims the governor asked to kiss her on a wedding into when he nineteen moments after they met Rupp who worked on the blade in campaign says Cuomo placed his hand. On herb their lower back telling the times. Quote I promptly removed his hand with my hand according to the report groups friend then snapped this picture when the governor allegedly placed his hands on her cheeks adding he asked if he could kiss her loudly enough for friends standing nearby to hear the 33 year old telling the times quote I turned my head away. And didn't have words in that moment this morning New York lawmaker Kathleen rice is the first Democrat in congress. To demand Cuomo stepped down. Tweeting quote the time has come the governor must resign. Hours earlier New York attorney general Letitia James announcer investigation into previous allegations of sexual harassment against the governor. 25 year old Charlotte Bennett says Cuomo made unwanted advances toward her last spring. He went to go or. We don't art and went in our universe. Or I don't. And back in December Cuomo denied accusations from a former aide who claimed the Cuomo gave her an unwanted kiss Cuomo has denied the allegations with setting a statement quote. I knowledge some of the things I have sat. Have been missed interpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way I'm truly sorry about that Cuomo's national profile soared during the cold the crisis. Holding daily media briefings for months we were Stewart. Because we are New York. But he has not been seen in public since last Wednesday his brother CNN host Chris Cuomo briefly addressed the allegations last night obviously. I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. And obviously. I cannot cover it because. He is my brother. The attorney general says that she has read group's allegations and will now decide whether to include them in her office's investigation of Cuomo.

