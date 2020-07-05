Transcript for Graduating class of COVID-19

Plus a 20/20. Deserving some extra credit for all the inventive ways they're celebrating graduation this year these seniors in Washington State turning their cap and gown pick up. Into an appropriately distance parade teachers and staff cheering them maligned meat are celebrating our seniors who have worked very hard for four years and in Illinois these seniors acing a test on it down by current CDC guidelines blocking across the stage alone in an empty auditorium to market their commencement more than. 400 students lined up in their cars on Wednesday dressed in a cap gown and mask entered their school ten at a time staying six feet apart. Once inside grads pulling off their masks to snap a quick senior picture. I really cool I'm really just glad that the administration is still doing something for us it really means alive. Some students hosting their own graduation. W senior Anjelica Ben Helton getting a scaled down ceremony from her family in her own backyard. Honestly before they even thought to have that's kind of like Alec how you feel like I'm happy about graduated just to have this and just like right now I'm excited now I'm happy it feels real and in New Jersey senior athletes looking back to their final seasons. Cut short a deal 100% every practice Irish religion and every game. It's my senior year and memories and something's nonetheless staying positive thinking my kids are always leaning. Thank you to my teammates cheer. Banking on her dad thank you to loan can. First thing Obama closes them. You did and UT senior class 120 congratulations. One principal in North Carolina especially proud he hand delivered yard signs to 200 seniors. And shared the news that their graduation prom is in canceled. Just postponed to a day in either August or December which is another reason to celebrate every fun to come back from college and I do all that together. Let's hope so and we have to think about this classes when he flavors so long because we are with you we know you're strong. Look at how do you measure. A year in the life. About. Tire iron you. You can get there.

