Transcript for Grocery prices on the rise

Prices at the grocery store on the rise they're increasing at the highest rate since the 1970s. ABC's NFL locker terra has more. This morning sticker shocked at the supermarket. Last year Memorial Day or hamburger price was 399 it found Philip B. But 99. There's. Grocery prices jumping more than two and a half percent since April. The biggest one month bumping nearly fifty years. People are staying home they're not going out anymore. And so there is sound of digging. His regards to sales in grocery store prices of mealtime staples like poultry rising by more than 4%. Ground beef up almost 7%. While aegs sky rocketed by 16%. And experts warn the cost increases likely won't end soon consumers can expect price increases and so you'll see anywhere from two to 4% probably for the remainder of the year it comes amid new lows for one of the nation's biggest pork suppliers. Tyson's food revealing that more than 200 employees have tested positive for corona virus at a company plant in Nebraska. While a facility in Maine is dealing with us second outbreak just one week after reopening. Those closures just one part of the stress the pandemic is putting on our food supply the food industry association also points to new safety protocols and supply chain issues contributing to cost increases. Adding to the price problem stores facing huge demand are forgoing weekly sales and specials so no discounts for customers. Kenneth and Mona. Rain us thank you.

