Transcript for Growing calls for revenge in Iran

Dude need to get to some serious news first we begin this half our with Iran and the US fired off new threats amid soaring tensions over the drone strike that killed a notorious Iraqi commander as thousands of US troops arrive in the Middle East bracing for retaliation the Pentagon was forced to confirm. There are no plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq a letter was sent to the Iraqi Government suggesting a pullout was in the works but US officials leader said. It was a mistake meanwhile president trumps that they killed a run in general seems all the money because. They had a shot at it but he made no mention of his initial claim missile body posed an imminent threat. As so money is very today Democrats on Capitol Hill want to know exactly what triggered that it was strike ABC's knowing a closer Od. Seeking from the senate floor majority leader Mitch McConnell criticizes democratic colleagues amid growing tensions with Iran days after the killing. And the country's top general costs and so the money. Unfortunately it. In this topic political environment. Sure our college rush to blame our own government before even knowing the facts. Democrats are demanding answers claiming the drug administration left congress in the dark. About the president ordered airstrikes. In just about every foreign policy area president tuck president trump touches. We're worse off than we were before. He started with it. In the streets of two broad chants of death to America could be heard at the funeral procession for so the Monte ABC's Martha Raddatz is there from. The city. Few revisions. Must happen and I'm 26. What kind of revenge do you want. Anything Washington now on alert bracing for a Ron's next move. The president tweeting in all caps quote Yvonne will never have a nuclear weapons. Following Tehran's announcement it will no longer abide by any operational constraints under the 2050 nuclear deal. Indie rock members of the parliament angry over the killing of solo money. And in a rocking militia leader on their soil took a non binding vote to expel all American troops. And now the US government and NATO have announced. A pause from fighting vices so they can protect their own forces and bases from danger some 4000 new US troops being deployed to the region. And on Wednesday there will be an all senate meeting to discuss a solo money strike. And the rising tensions with Iran Kenneth. Elizabeth are there are things the moat and Washington.

