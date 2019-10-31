Transcript for Growing effort to free convicted killer on death row

We're back now with a growing effort to free a convicted killer on death row Rodney reed is scheduled BX tutors for the murder of a teenager it 1996. But now lawmakers. And even celebrities are rally be high give amid growing doubts about his guilt. This morning convicted killer Rodney breed is set to be sexy cute it in three weeks but he maintains his innocence I know the diamonds. I am innocent absolutely. Reid was convicted of killing nineteen year old Stacy states. Her murder stunned the small talent of Giffords Texas back in 1996. Her body was found dumped on the side of a role road just weeks before her wedding he strangled nineteen year old Stacy sites with her own belts. Police arrested Rodney reed for capital murder after his DNA was found at the scene. Reid claims he had a secret and consensual relationship with sites which he says explains his DNA being silent. A new jury were to hearing her case what do you think. Would exonerate you I know that if there was to hear this case. That this case it will it will itself exonerate me why why you so convinced because all the evidence points. To the person who we all things did score. And now another potential bomb shell the innocent project released a sworn affidavit from a prisoner. Who claims that a no in party to states confessed to her murder while the two serve time together behind bars. Distorting celebrities including Kim Kardashian yen and Mark Cuban are calling on the Texas governor to stop the execution still evidence can be investigated. But this morning prosecutors are standing by their case against good guilty verdict. The claim of innocence is consistent and cohesive. And it goes in one direction. There's has gone everywhere over the years they've now settled on this one but when you look at it it's a scattershot approach of lots of different things. And and that's that's part of the purple. The right man has been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt of states such as. Reads execution is scheduled for November 20. As for the site's daily basing their confidence Regis the Keller.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.