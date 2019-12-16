Transcript for Hallmark Channel controversy

This morning a change of heart from the network that calls itself the heart of TV we're here to help get the best Christmas ever after the Hallmark Channel pulled this sad featuring a same sex couple kissing on their wedding day. We do own a conservative group one million moms took issue with the ad campaign and more than 40000 people signed this petition telling hallmark the didn't align with the networks quote. Family friendly contact hallmarks decision to pull the ad prompting social media backlash. Ellen DeGeneres tweeting is and it almost 20/20. What are you thinking and presidential candidate mayor Pete booted judge saying being family friendly means honoring loved not censoring difference. The company behind that still lie a popular wedding website service telling ABC news they had an agreement with Wal-Mart to air six commercials including this one to you sing solo could've made planning your perfect wedding easier. Initially hallmarks parent company stood by their decision saying in a statement the ads were. Distracting from the purpose of our network which is to provide entertainment value but this morning they changed their mind and will reinstate the commercial. Hallmark CEO Mike Perry saying in a statement to ABC. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect celebrate traditions. And be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives we are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused. The network working with glad the LG BTQ rights group to make their decision. Solis saying in a statement overnight they are quote relieved to see that decision was for first. We're humbled by everyone who showed support not only for solar but for all the LG BTQ couples and families. Who express their love on their wedding day and every day this really was had spanning. For the past week for hours the back and forth and in the apologizing. Ads like them at them like why even. Have to be that way you like who was Yakhouba personable all it further Blake. Krista thing with companies like this you have to like. OK I go with the issue fort. So don't put it out and then roller backing liked is that the confidence to go forward. He should vet it and go port and stick with it because again the back and forth just is. Not a good look now I mean not a good look but thankfully it seems lake. Got it all settled now. They do coming out of publicity from it pay that you well I appreciate it.

