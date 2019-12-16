-
Now Playing: YouTube bans racist, sexist insults
-
Now Playing: Hallmark Channel controversy
-
Now Playing: Ford recalls more than half-a-million pickup trucks
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max concerns brought to FAA leaders
-
Now Playing: Workers get life-changing holiday bonus
-
Now Playing: NLRB launches investigation into firing of 4 Google employees
-
Now Playing: Amazon blames Trump's 'personal vendetta' for losing $10B contract
-
Now Playing: New shopping event 'Green Monday' boasts more holiday discounts
-
Now Playing: Holiday gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Amazon under fire for package delays just a week into the holiday shopping season
-
Now Playing: Tufts removes Sackler name over opioid crisis
-
Now Playing: Holiday by the numbers: Digital holiday spending is projected to hit $144B
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday 2019 on track to hit record $9.4 billion in sales
-
Now Playing: Hot holiday toys
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday deals you may want to cash in on
-
Now Playing: No need to brave the crowds to score deals
-
Now Playing: Toys 'R' Us is back: Iconic retailer reopens after closing all stores in 2018
-
Now Playing: Tesla truck’s ‘unbreakable’ windows shatter during demonstration
-
Now Playing: How to score the best deals ahead of biggest shopping day of the year