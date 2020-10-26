Transcript for Halloween safety in the age of COVID-19

Many parents are asking won't be safe and what won't be safer kids this Halloween ABC's right endeavors and has some guidance from experts. Halloween may not be canceled but it will look a lot different this year. CDs in at least 37 states are changing some of their Halloween plans. Most canceling community events some banning trick or treaty altogether. While others are restricting giving candy treats or to always to anyone outside their households this CDC is warning people to avoid high risk Halloween activities including indoor costing parties are hunted house is. Fall festivals. And he rides with anyone you don't live wit. We're trying to decent numbers in her actions were trying to keep socialists and change tracking Massport. Instead the CDC encouraging people to find Steve for ways to celebrate from candy to test them. To having ghosts do the dirty work. So what else is considered low risk carving or decorating pumpkin outside at a state distance with friends. A virtual costume contest or scavenger hunt for candy with members of their own household. Predict go to the back Jared and I were set up a little Italy an Easter egg hunt for how to integrate their heights and candy in the back Garrett and hugged them. Yeah. Search for what and most importantly if you plan to Wear costumes don't forget you still need a mask. CDC is also be seen or call from our treaty where you get their kiddy pics from car rather than going ex house itself even that. Experts say a high trend this address answer more. May and thank you.

