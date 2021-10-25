Happy Turkey Day!

ABC News’ Will Ganss speaks with Butterball about its “Turkey Talk Line” at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, here to help you this holiday season via phone, text and even Alexa.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live