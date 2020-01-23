Transcript for Health officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Hong Kong

We begin with a mystery virus spreading in China. It's now been confirmed for the first time in Hong Kong becomes as we learn more about the American who's being treated near Seattle doctors are now using a robot keeping the man and isolation. Back in China the city where the outbreak started a city of eleven million people has been placed on virtual lockdown but no planes or trains departing. Overnight weary travelers arriving at New York's JFK airport wearing masks were well aware of the spreading corona virus. Then maybe some someone else who called the Texas boat I don't know. So I've learned to best protect. They were on the last plane to arrive from Wuhan China before flights from the city were canceled. As extra strike to determine how quickly the newly identified virus is spreading. There's no effective more than 500 people killing at least seventeen. Wilson high. A lot of people I know there there were free to panic. About the decisions says everyone on the strain this wearing a mask my city. But overnight a troubling development health officials confirming the first case in Hong Kong. It comes just hours after doctors in the US confirmed they're treating a patient with the virus. The man in his thirties is living in a bio containment room with security guards at a hospital near Seattle. Think we are patient. He's doing relatively well doctors say it's a mild case but those who have access to the room are using a specially skilled robot to limit contact with the patient. The man flew from Wuhan last week and started showing symptoms the next day actress know little about the new corona virus beyond that it starts with cold like symptoms. On the face time. Talk. Wuhan a city of eleven million people is essentially on lockdown today. Our Bob Woodruff was there. This is the international sections of the loan airport and is basically. Almost no one here. I and in China American masters or even traveling around here wants this 2013. He says people are being extra cautious. Nobody's at the shopping malls and now nobody is that the movie theaters and very few people are out and now they've all got their groceries and they're staying in house is much as possible to try to. Whether this situation. But back in this country this new fliers being posted at fourteen US airports including the five airports for travelers are being screened. Warning people not to visit animal markets are touch animals in traveling to Wuhan. And listing the symptoms fever cough and difficulty breathing. Ask for that patient a Seattle officials are now working on verifying that sixteen people he may have had contact with since traveling home.

