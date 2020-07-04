Transcript for Healthcare workers brace for the worst days yet

This morning hospitals in the epicenter of the pandemic swapped. This zip code you're scanning it is ground zero doctor Patrick Borden says 80% of the patients that is Brooklyn hospital are infected with corona virus. I made rounds up on the eighth floor of the hospital. And it looks like a war zone. You've got the staff wearing PP east you've got so many patients on that violators. And it really does look like a scene from a war movie up there like every day I wake up I'm like is this nightmare Gannett and. Nurse river commence works in the same hospital managing other nurses. And caring for an endless number of patients. When you think about it it's depressing I I have many days where I walk home and I'm crying and sobbing because it's like what else can I do. To make this better. And its hospitals try to stay ahead of the four patients the chief executive in new York presbyterian predicts the prequel not come. Until the middle of next week. We are gonna expand their RC capacity to a thousand beds converting. Oh Larson Dicey use anesthesia recover theories and artsy used in regulatory operating room since our CU's and that puts an enormous stress on the system. In New Orleans where the convention center is now taking impatience. Doctor say the virus doesn't discriminate either by race nor each. We've into dated 23 year old we put. Wouldn't that put 27 year old on the then later one of the sickest. People I've seen since this all began was the nicest 42 year old a manager of the hotel downtown. And he just came in feeling kinda tired. I'm just tired Jack I just feel tired and he was on and then later within about 24 hours. And as the number of deaths increased daily funeral homes are now also overwhelmed can only do three a four week. You know. We don't three or four day. What the hospitals nearby this New York City funeral home is growing more worried about the lack of protective gear in space they're now using chapels at a funeral home to store bodies. We don't have refrigeration to that capacity we have cold air conditioning chapels. And converted to walk chapels and to just cold air conditioned rooms. Meanwhile just two miles away doctor Borg and is vowing not to give up. We'll get it absolutely kids go until this damn thing is over. The NYPD says 20% of its members are out sick but 200 members of the force are back on the job after recovering from the virus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.