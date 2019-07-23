-
Now Playing: Tow truck pulls car from flooded highway in Toronto
-
Now Playing: Indian officials rescue baby rhino struggling in flooded park
-
Now Playing: Flooding in central US as heat wave ramps up
-
Now Playing: Police officer pulls man from burning vehicle
-
Now Playing: $140 million of meth found in van that crashed into police cars
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain, strong winds cut off power for half a million people
-
Now Playing: Bystanders make incredible roadside rescue
-
Now Playing: 4 sisters make and sell bracelets so their parents can adopt
-
Now Playing: 10 years after daughter's disappearance, mom still looking for answers
-
Now Playing: New clues emerge in mystery of American woman, boyfriend found dead in Canada
-
Now Playing: Iran arrests 17 nationals, accuses them of spying for the US government's CIA
-
Now Playing: Soldier home from Afghanistan deployment surprises his mom on trolley bus she drives
-
Now Playing: The nonprofit helping US soldiers overseas get new running shoes
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek turns 79 years old
-
Now Playing: New Orleans legend Art Neville dead at 81
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck in Illinois
-
Now Playing: Rogue wave at North Carolina beach kills father of 6
-
Now Playing: Protests against Puerto Rico's governor shut down traffic
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will maybe watch 'a little bit' of Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Equifax to pay $700M after massive data breach