Transcript for Heavy rain, strong winds cut off power for half a million people

We begin with the violent weather leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark heavy rain strong winds and lightning knocking out power to more than half a 1000000 customers along the eastern seaboard. And in the midwest and forecasters are warning the scenes are flooding and downed trees. Me be repeated today. This morning to rental downforce triggering flash floods. Parts of New York City left under water after rain fell at a rate of one to two inches per hour. Commuters dodging a waterfall at this Manhattan subway station. And this woman crossing the street in Brooklyn and water up to her knees it was shocking to me I haven't seen water come up like that in this area ever. Number there my whole life. A New Jersey floodwater submerged in several cars in this neighborhood and outside Philadelphia. Every blowing down this street after powerful winds tore the roof off an abandoned car washed. In Maryland the storms turning deadly after a tree fell run an 89 year old man and a short why I don't know if he was assessing the damage it's time. But. Neighbor came home and found him under. The tree. Overnight more than half a million people were without power across five states from the northeast. To the midwest where this funnel cloud was spotted over Lake Erie. And in the west flash flooding near Joshua Tree national park in California. As forecasters warned monsoon season is about to ramp up. And forecasters are cautioning about a tropical depression in the Atlantic it's not expected to become a hurricane but the storm will bring several inches of rain from Florida the Carolinas.

