Transcript for Helicopter crashes into NYC skyscraper, killing pilot

We begin with the new details about that deadly helicopter crash here in new York and witnesses say it reminded them of 9/11 as smoke poured from a skyscraper after the chopper crash on the crew. Investigators are now trying to determine why the pilot was flying in restricted airspace just blocks from trump tower. This morning the search for answers after this deadly helicopter crash in Manhattan. Not far from Times Square the restricted airspace. The chopper crashed into a skyscraper erupting into flames at the top of the 54 story building. My plane hit the building. A new video shows a helicopter flying erratically in the area officials have not confirm whether this was the doomed flight. But the crash came just minutes later killing the pilot the only one on board. Only way to describe the effects of this film that's true. Did the hard shell. Debris including this chunk of the chopper rained down onto the street below this is all that's left of the wreckage on the roof. A senior FAA official says there's no indication this was terrorism relieved it. If you're brave a New Yorkers you have a level of being he had the right mark those who did you hear an aircraft out of the building. I think my mind goes there every. Heavy rain and fog reduced visibility of the time. Some of the videos we saw today showed this helicopter flying right along the basis of those clouds in and out of those clouds so given how nasty weather was in New York today. I'm quite sure that weather played a role in creating this mishap. When you look at his flight path he was all over the place he was on us doing figure eights it indicated that he seemed very disoriented during the flight. The veteran pilot 58 year old Timothy core Mac talked to our New York station back in 2014. After narrowly escaping an accident when his helicopter was hit by a bird speaking on the phone last night his co worker says of core Mac likely chose that rooftop in Manhattan Monday. For an emergency landing. It was a very competent well like expected individual and a professional aircraft voicing its best in a bad situation. And then the last smaller very well have moved to try to spare the people on the ground. Hello pads are not allowed on buildings in Manhattan because the safety precautions after this chopper crashed on the pan am building in 1977. Airspace is also to restricted since president trump was elected. Because of his home at trump tower investigators have a core Mac never communicated with air traffic control which is required in that area. Authorities say there's no evidence of any structural damage so that skyscraper the investigation. Could take months the pilot's family calls him a hero for a landing on that route and avoiding a larger tragedy.

