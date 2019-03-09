Transcript for Helping Bahamians recover from Hurricane Dorian

And relief workers described the situation in the Bahamas as dire of the deadly storm has leveled homes businesses and knocked out power to thousands. And people in the US and around the globe are already working to help those in need by providing food clothes and other necessities. As communities along the Florida coast keep an eye on hurricane tools and even the sunshine state is coming together to help the Bahamas. The city of Miami has established sixteen drop off locations at fire stations and churches for anyone in the area to drop off supplies like canned food. Baby formula and water for those not in the Miami area consider donating blood at a local blood bank. There's an increased need for O negative and O positive blood as most platelets and several organizations can benefit from monetary donations world central kitchen is on the ground in the Bahamas and has already preps 101000 sandwiches to help feed those affected by Dorian. Seoul relief is made up of private pilots set to bring supplies and evacuate survivors from the Bahamas and seems a safe to do Seau. The American Red Cross the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are welcoming donations as well. And of course how many of us thinking about all of those people impacted and the Bahamas hoping that they get all the hope that they need to ask.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.