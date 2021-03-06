Transcript for Hero teen saves family and neighbors from massive fire

A teenager in Georgia is being hailed a hero he's credited with saving several people when a fire quickly spread through his neighborhood. Pictures of the fire in Cherokee county Georgia show the massive flames video from above reveals just how quickly the flames spread. To a total of six homes but everyone made it out a life thanks to fifteen year old Jamail Napoleon saw him waking up and I hear crackling noise and and hobbled Jamail was the first person to spot the flames in around 3:30 AM he ran upstairs waking up his whole family are locked up since the start shouting prior prior prior inside one got out. It took more than three dozen firefighters from five stations to put out the fire some houses were burned down to the framing. The heat also melting is siding on the neighbors' homes but officials say it could have been much worse. So if you call on the hero. How would. About the he's a hero while thinking that he constitutional law judges didn't work. Had to be done and all happens is generally considered this resistance. And the cause that fire remains under investigation.

