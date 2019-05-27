Transcript for Hero's flight

On the flight back home to east Texas. Army veteran who helped him little sitting up front and handing out on his her mind. The other veterans on the plane joining in singing when he got to amazing grace. Then. Names culled from the front of the plane a delivery 35000. Feet in the air these guys are used to getting mail delivered it was a big deal back in the day and it still matters now. One of the letters in World War II veteran Howard boots are released package from his oldest son. Your dad I love you so much. All. Sack. Letters from children grandchildren and even great grandchildren some of them drawn and crayons I'll need these. Others were tied to the. I got one here from my brother Paul. I didn't know your life. I'm playing touching down at Tyler pounds regional airport needs taxes water cannon salute. Back veterans making their way inside to a hero's welcome. Cases from the mrs. Are true. And handshakes from the Brothers eight months and it's every you know I'll look at him after the young talented family handwritten signs banners and family. I'm just happy that I'm not claim that his big tent blows me. How Lennon fans. Big shout out to our station there an east Texas Cahill TV for covering the story and Brooke shares grocery for honoring vets for their sat service and sacrifices and achievements. By flying into Washington DC to see their memorial at no cost that it's very special and a very special flight as well giving those letters. Home on there quite a lot of emotion on there yeah and my brother in law who didn't even know like yeah. And 97 years yeah exact dollar and ninety cities and.

