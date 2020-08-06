Transcript for Hidden treasure found

Pashtun yeah. It's a real life. National treasure and we now have personal moral and I'll throw that treasure chest but sorry Nick Cage someone else being gifted to treasure this time. One million dollars worth of buried treasure missing for a decade has finally been found in the rocky mountain wilderness. Forest and 89 year old author and artifacts dealer who hid the treasure in 2010. Confirming that it's been found the lucky treasure hunter sending a photo of himself to prove the bronzed chest filled with the stuff of Hollywood movie. It's just chests just full of Emeril found diamonds and rubies and sapphire and. The test itself twenty pounds and the stuff inside it another 22. At least four people died trying to find out coveted prize one man plummeting 500 feet to its debt in search of the only clues to the treasure is location. Hidden in a 24 line Poland from tense 2010 autobiography. That thrill of the chase. Begin at where warm waters halt can take it in the canyon down. Not far but to Florida Walt put them below the home of brown. Fence speaking with our clintons send delegates when he eighteen. Why would you do this well. And Hampton ended I was diagnosed with water by almost terminal cancer but the process that we were going end terror recession I just wanted to give some people. 350000. People have been hopeful that they even Nicholas cage's character in this real life treasure hunt. Some even quitting their jobs to search full time but the lucky man who found the treasure has asked to remain anonymous fence says he's from back east. You treasure hunters on June. And were ordered. Treasure protectors this morning all those jewels and gold protected by someone else. Also this morning Fenty who hid that treasure decade ago says he doesn't know how he feels now that it's been found half glad that have said that the search is over you guys. That was fine right at a time capsule right. I'm even though we sit yeah we should sick people died trying to find this thing Vick is with the adventure they went to those words. They searched for but also a lot of people how to fine and I would think. In search Ford and somebody's really happy this morning. We'll get him next time.

