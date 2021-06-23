Transcript for High school basketball coach ousted after ‘racist’ incident at game

We turn now to growing outrage over an incident caught on camera in Southern California. Players on a high school basketball team were seen throwing tortillas at the opposing team which was from a mostly Latino school. The coach is now out of a job here's ABC's negative reason. This was a recent incident no matter how you cut. Last night emotions running high it is seeing eagle area high school. After what many are calling a recess incident during a basketball game last weekend and also want to tortillas. Both were also racism being blown up people. Okay. Moments after the game ended Saturday the incident players from Coronado high school. Christine throwing tortillas at team members from Orange Glen high school which is predominantly Latino. That is on Saturday night was an intense championship rematch would lots of buildup for the game. It was not based on race or class it was simply agreement between two great teams. Or at a high school holding an emergency meeting last night Burke trustees voted unanimously. To release the teen's head basketball coach. During public comments some called the entire incident. Nothing more than a high stakes competition that turned ugly blaming someone not affiliated with the team for bringing to tortillas to the game. Like everybody who take a step back when it comes to these. These teenagers in the student athletes. Now the San Diego branch of the NAACP. Is asking Coronado to either Syria its title with orange Glen. Or strip the team of its title altogether. Saying those who threw tortillas committed. Racist actions that do not represent San Diego nor the America we want all people to love and value and appreciate. So far no students have been disciplined in the incident. Make into breezy and ABC news San Diego.

