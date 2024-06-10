Hiker rescued after being lost on volcano for 4 days

A Georgia man has been rescued from a volcano in Guatemala after falling 400 feet off a cliff and being stranded for four days. ABC's Andrew Dymburt reports how a dog he found helped save him.

June 10, 2024

