Transcript for Historic Oscars highlights

And now we turn to Hollywood ending 93 Academy Awards it wasn't just the location in the corona virus restrictions that made the night historic it was the winners in the. And diversity was the big winner but one movie dominated the major wars and there was one big upset that everyone's talking about this morning. ABC's it. Jade Hernandez has it all covered from Los Angeles Jay good morning. Begin running candidate Indians threatened this year's Oscar ceremony was all a bounce storytelling we heard the present Harris tell their stories we heard the stories of nominees. All route then at ten easy gathered at Union Station in Los Angeles. And the Oscars it goes to. No man's land in just. Chloe gels no Matt Bryant a portrait of itinerant lives and open roads across America last taking home vast three Academy Awards including best picture. And a much different Oscar ceremony this year the China boards now becoming the first woman of Collard to win best director won't. It's for anyone. We'll have the faith and encouraged to hold down to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other. A lot of hockey Dakotas to do that. Where they can't Emmy Awards new zoom acceptance speeches were allowed to all the nominees were required to appear in person or on satellite. Frances McDormand. Breaks the dormant rented out bill that bans wins taking a best actress the third time she won the award. But the night's biggest surprise. Nothing Hopkins the fall. Sir Anthony Hopkins winning best actor for his role on the dimension drama. The father many believe the war to go to Chad but Bozeman for his final performance in mob ring he's black bottom. Hopkins wasn't in attendance at the academy accepting the award on his behalf. Daniel clue yet to come back supporting actor for his role in Judas and a black messiah. Allegation unit made history as the first Korean actress ever to win in an acting category for plane a grandmother in meat dairy. Miss a threat. Pitt finally. Another deviation vast original song nominees performed at a pre show not during. The actual telecast. The sort of virus may no crowds physical distancing rules and fewer cameras it also meant to know what facial. Oscar parties Kenneth Andy draft our hate Jay did not get back to that big surprise there. Anthony Hopkins winning best actor everyone thought it would be the late chat would Boozman. They thought it was going to be a lot so what's the word there in Hollywood this morning. Those may not that they dominated the lead. Actor category throughout the awards season for that last. An incredible role in monitoring these black bottom it was Grossman's final film before he died of cancer in August. Hopkins did win the acting in a category for his role in the father so this is the second Academy Awards. Hopkins his first Academy Award came in 1991 for playing Hannibal Lecter in silence of the lambs. They heat just posted a message on mr. Graham because he was not president. Acting as ceremony so let's take a listen. It's a great exclusive academy and thank you. Kind of want to pay tribute to shut him Bozeman. Student from us. Two early. And again thank you rule. Very much. It was nice to hear from Anthony Hopkins because the academy accepted his award on his behalf. At the ceremony so Kenneth Indian threat so many changes so many so many things to talk about this morning when it comes to the 93 Academy Awards in twenty play line. Definitely all right jade Hernandez there with the big moments. From the big night in Hollywood Jay greed heavy on America this morning we appreciate it.

