Good morning and welcome to our special coverage of the impeachment of president try out of their two articles of impeachment both arising out of the president's dealings will Ukraine. And for abuse of Power One for obstruction of congress who didn't have all day long. If we do not act now we would be derelict in our duty it is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. Why we keep columnist a solemn occasion when you've been warning that this. Ever since the general elected. He solicited foreign interference before he is doing it now and he will do it again the president is the smoking gun. This vote this day is about one thing and one thing only. They hate this president who said his personal lawyer to Ukraine. To investigate his political rival. Who fired at ambassador. Who stood in his way. Who condition the White House meeting on investigations not only personally benefited him and not the national interest. The answer to all of these questions. This president Donald Trump. This is not about the Ukraine. It's about power Donald Trump hasn't house Democrats want it the president acts tenements I had to higher national security cap this. Impeachment. The little over an hour remaining in this historic debate on Capitol Hill the articles of impeachment against president Donald. Our team for some perspective what we've been seeing all day long. After they look at that transcript the president talks called the president a crank. They see two different things one sees corruption the other sees patriotic duty to root out corruption. And George what strikes me over the last many hours of debate here is that this isn't just your usual partisan fight that we see here so authentic. On the hill these days but this is been a fundamental fight over what is right and what is wrong. This day was not inevitable but it was predictable because this president. Has shown himself time and time again. To believe that he is above the law. And they are now making their way through today the final remarks of this debate George over the next half an hour 45 minutes and then of course finally we will have the votes. And then of course that will be the moment of history it is clear the Democrats have the votes to impeach the president for just the third time. In American history. No speaker I think with a history of this time as written it will record. That when my colleagues found that they lack the courage to stand up to this unethical president they console themselves by attacking those who did. History will record the Democrats legacy as a betrayal of the counts. He should good evening we're back now whether special coverage of the impeachment of president trump six hours of debate have been winding down here on Capitol Hill as we've seen. Over these more than six hours of debate Republicans are largely in lock step. With the president and Democrats are largely united as well go back to slow right now because number two Republican asking school. It's teaching but this isn't just about Donald Trump. They don't just take Donald Trump madame speaker they hate the 63 million Americans who voted for this president. The forgotten men and women in this country port been left behind madam speaker. Party loyalty. Must have its limit. Good evening we are back again because his second article of impeachment against president Donald 45 present nine states obstruction of congress. This also has the votes to pass the Prez United States down big tree trunk has been impeached two articles of impeachment. Guess we could present United States. That was the incredible day on capital on absolutely more to come we know that this will move right on into the new year toward each morning. Not of course we're still waiting to see exactly how that next stopped. Will play out jazz are waiting to see what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will do next before it makes its way to the senate. But it has then. It's been a lot of news leading up to. It has been and we should take a moment also just cubicle little quick shout out to our ABC news political team. Outlet by Stephanopoulos Artest and entering there.

