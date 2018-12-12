Transcript for Holiday Gadgets

So are closing at Christmas and if you're still looking for gift ideas or even a few stocking stoppers. Our gizmo is Dickie DeBartolo joins us with some clever holiday ideas. We're also joined by Santa this morning evening I'm proud to ask essentially what you got. OK well you don't get a sometimes people say bring silly things to the show yeah well I don't know about that but you might want to play. The rainy year Ream to Louis king okay. Okay all you. So we see how many rings you can get on my end liver failure let me ask tropical outpaced that grade school when having it could figure Dylan. No hot hot hot hot high sued if any initiative I got in it like a bag to Chris is I got then I don't guy hey yeah. Okay that's okay what more we can do this. I what I would do it or not bad look at. Since nothing fun thing and halt when the whole families get together and it's incredibly cheap some it's not well made. Get two of them could for a living doll it's OK yeah that is yet air on Amazon people think what this is the worst filled game but importantly have fun yet. These are great this is called thermal age zoo so these are Connolly little bears and rab bits and as a Ryan no OK but. Separate beans it. It's a cool one that's in there that can be heated or cooled. So the child has a boo boo at a putting on one of those plastic things threaten can put this guy in the microwave journal and I amended or put him in. The freezer for a minute and then the child can hug hug their bare with happen Everett it and get well. And that and it's managed so that big winds are about twenty dollars in the little guys. Bought eight bucks. Okay so the virtual T I'm actually wearing one. But Unita for the phone to use it so I'm gonna show you exactly what it does refer to you put your T shirt on you download the app. And then when you go into the act this is what you think. So I'm wearing it there were hurt and now I am using mine a phone moon. And when I hole. All showed my inside. Now no hard it is shadowy your heart that we say it's breathing yet competes tell you when you when you first dog that you put your hand over the camera and your heartbeat it puts it into that heartbeat. Oh yeah bring up the menu it goes out of focus her second thing you can see this skeletal version of yourself or actually of a body he had as a little compressor India. So if you want to loving person there half well. Then the bid in the audio yet that he can tell you about the skeletal. It's a neat way to kids fanatical. Are out there their anatomy and now it's thirty bucks an adult and child size and get a mourn and yeah. Yeah now this this is the most bizarre gadget I've been cynical strike hit the tech next tip device I could not put it on. And and the reason I couldn't put it on. Is the cost it doesn't exist. Okay into this series this is useful this is something cold prank. I'm OK that. So the company makes all different versions. They they do a great job didn't they get on as they do tie they do all these lower and they these. Quotes on the back of what wow here's the weight lifting are using in our eggs. The joke here is that you put a real prison in there okay and you give them this and then someone goes. Death. Yeah oh that. Really exciting minute and a half after I had only okay it says you've been had it I. And you put you real gift than the. However that is cool off this is off final thing. He gets three of these to ten dollars is called easy full bag they come like that they come in college and you carry suit nursery start to the growth never. Forget implant always forget my bag exactly ending up like it fits in the Hank it shifts. Pocket. Pulls up to twenty pounds and you had to go three for ten bucks. Fantastic Dick think you so much for bringing all these gadgets cool things to pick up. For more details check out its website gives way to stop bids or visit us at WNN fans are com Dick they do so much for joining us for during meat and Santa. You're watching world news now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.