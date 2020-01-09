Transcript for Hollywood booze boom

It would doom one more of Hollywood's leading men is taking his boos from the big screen. Through a liquor store shelf near you. Brad Pitt releasing his limited edition floored him near of all the rose champagne finally hitting the market after a five year long top secret project. Brad Pitt telling people quote the result is spectacular and am very proud of the Muir of all isn't a celebrity wine for me. Though at an expected 390 bucks per bottle bubbly buyers be where. A lot of money. I'm standing. Not too far off from the price point of Jay z.'s ace of spades champagne. Of course Brad only the latest in a line of big screen stars making a big bundle in the boost business. They're people come up to me all the time and they say and what makes aviation gene so delicious. Most the time our runaway kids non celebrities frightened me. Just this month Ryan Reynolds sold his liquor company aviation gym for an estimated 610. Million dollars. After he acquired an unspecified minority stake in the company only two years ago. The dead pools are confirming the news and a whole areas out of office message saying in part. My lawyers just explain how long it takes to achieve an earn out so turns out I'm not edged George Clooney as I thought. That's a reference to George Clooney who was the highest paid actor and it's when he eighteen not because of his acting. Look at your Norris bit and to a pepper. Anyway but because Clooney sold his costs amigos tequila brand for billion dollars. Not a bad pale considering Forbes reports he started the company with a 600000. Dollar investment. Who. Meanwhile Brad Pitt's new rose champagne Florida near ball hit shelves here in the US October 15. Good news is rose season just got a lot longer will do you mind buying a bottle for me and Mona as apple. Happy to you man anything for you think. This got that Phelan Lou Seinfeld cookbook.

