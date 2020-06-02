Behind Hollywood’s biggest physical transformations

More
Behind Hollywood’s biggest physical transformations With the Oscars this Sunday, we're talking with the people who de-aged Robert DeNiro and turned Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly. ABC News’ Will Gan
2:05 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind Hollywood’s biggest physical transformations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"Behind Hollywood’s biggest physical transformations With the Oscars this Sunday, we're talking with the people who de-aged Robert DeNiro and turned Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly. ABC News’ Will Gan","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"68796976","title":"Behind Hollywood’s biggest physical transformations","url":"/WNN/video/hollywoods-biggest-physical-transformations-68796976"}