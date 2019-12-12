Transcript for Home security cameras facing scrutiny

We turn now to the growing concern about home security systems owners say hackers are gaining access to their cameras. Even talking to me the microphone and in one case a stranger hacked in to a pales ring camera. And spoke to little world or bedroom claiming he was Santa clots. This morning home security cameras facing growing scrutiny for essentially allowing strangers into people's homes without ever stepping footman site. In Mississippi this chilling video from actually will May's home shows her eight year old daughter Alyssa frantically searching for an invisible intruder. On your desperate and applause you can hear the man's voice ask her to destroy her own stops. Yeah do you want right now. To mess up your own. It pretty cute he'd be. I sunscreens are now let me know all I liked next time Alyssa scared and confused cries out for help. Alyssa says she's been having bad dreams ever cents and then our room and red. And elect Deval. Meanwhile in Georgia a stranger hacked into the ring camera and this couple's bedroom. The couple who did not want to be identified bought the camera so they can watch their dog but the woman says she was confused after the surveillance flights suddenly came on. Re should have the safety precautions. Already set in place we endeavor have to worry about it. In a statement the company says security is its top priority and while we are still investigating this issue and her taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation. We are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of freeing security. In the LeMay is case say it may not setting up the two factor authentication for Deere ring account which could have helped protect them another common problem. Customers using the same username and password from other work counts making it easier for hackers. And remember act for say one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself is to change your password out of regular basis.

