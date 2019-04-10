Hong Kong protesters don face masks in defiance of new ban

The government evoked emergency powers for the first time in five decades, banning protesters from wearing masks to hide their identities.
0:22 | 10/04/19

Transcript for Hong Kong protesters don face masks in defiance of new ban
Are following a breaking story overseas right now pro democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong are on the march just days after police opened fire on a protestor. They're responding to a rare decision by Hong Kong's government to invoke emergency powers for the first time in five decades. And banned protesters from wearing masks to hide their identities critics say the move will only lead to more violence.

