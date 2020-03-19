Transcript for Hospitals facing major supply shortages

This morning the next producer of medical supplies in America could be the country's auto industry Ford and General Motors confirming they're in talks with the tribe administration to make been a leaders and other hospital equipment at factories closed because of the virus. Thing that we need on the front lines right out. His personal protective gear for rob my colleagues and myself. Hospitals across the country are already facing a critical shortage of protective gear. Doctor Stephen Anderson says this hospital and armored Washington could run out of supplies by tomorrow he's now guarding his own mask. I've got my bets for today you're right year. And I darting it with my life because it could. At Putney health system in Georgia they ran through six months a protective gear and seventies. Where we thought we you're we were ready. We had no idea. And then why what is what we're doing this is that life. Volunteers are now hoping the hospital by sewing covers using surgical sheets. To hope the mask last longer. We've got an army seamstress Megyn. In these forests in the meaning volunteers people from out of town we've got more than fifty people making the right now we think we can make 200000. To help protect health care workers the federal government is ramping up production of a self swab testing can't. The kits could be sent home where patient would do with simple nose swab themselves a technician who would then pick up the seal sample. In the meantime as work on a back seemed continues around the clock. Scientist in San Francisco are checking deceive any drugs already approved by the FDA we'll help fight coup bid nineteen now it's basically. 24 hours a day of you know data flying backing for if you go to sleep you wake up there's ten new emails and lists of changed. And those scientists say they found ten drugs approved by the FDA that interact with the corona virus they're now being tested in labs around the world.

