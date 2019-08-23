Transcript for Hot car arrest

We turn out Q a baby being rescued from a hot car and Arizona and her mother have been shopping so the baby was locked in a car as temperatures outside soared above a hundred degrees when police arrived the mother made an emotional plea for forgiveness. This morning newly released video shows the terrifying moment 37 year old Stacy holly return to a car. In real life she'd left her baby in the back seat on a sweltering Arizona date. Like this I I don't know I honestly don't. This scene unfolding at a target parking lot in June the temperature outside a 107. Degrees. First responders rushing to five purple to the hospital the child was sweating the trial was read. Holly told police she went into target with her sister Kay and her six year old. And forgot the baby was with them the temperature in the car hit 130. We love that they did. Fifteen minutes later when she realized the potentially deadly mistake she rushed to the car while her sister call 911. But the Canadian county about it him and that. Arianna you know quite like the things. She was taken to the police station to these questions I think if you people who do an easier on TV camera car house. So eager kids in the car. And let it happen it holly was charged with child abuse and endangerment. We took her back to the police station conducted an interview with her and again she admitted to just forgetting at least 35 children have died in hot cars this year alone. Experts warn it can happen to anyone. The parent or caretaker. Is running to a location. That may or may not typically include the child that person gets into a Google is Arlen mode. No longer away. A lust awareness. Of the child and an. Car. Holly has pleaded not guilty to the charges she's due in court next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.