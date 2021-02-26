Transcript for House approves LGBTQ discrimination ban

This morning the LG BTQ community is one step closer to being protected under federal civil rights the house has approved a bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. And gender identity. The fact is that in most states and out to be TV person is at risk of being denied housing. Education for the right to serve on a jury just because of who they are. Yeah it's hats. The equality act pass along mostly party line it's. Now faces an uphill battle in the senate where at least ten Republicans would have to join Democrats to pass sent the debate spilling out into the hallways of Capitol Hill congresswoman Marie Newman whoever transgender daughter. Place a transgender pride flag outside her office. That prompted Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green whose office is directly across the hall. To post a sign reading there are two genders male and female trust the science. Green argues the equality act will force her daughter to compete in sports and share locker rooms the biological men concerns that supporters claim are misguided. My own daughter. Who years ago bravely came out to her parents as transgender. I knew from that day on my daughter would be living in a nation where most of its states she could be discriminated against merely because of Lucius. And yet it was still they heaviest day of my life. And my daughter has found her authentic self. The debate coming during the has store confirmation process in the senate. Involving the first openly transgender person nominated for federal office doctor Rachel Levine president Biden's nominee for assistant health secretary. Facing questions from senators about transgender menace center. American culture and is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones to prevent their biological development of their secondary sexual characteristics thank you for your interest in this question non transgender medicine is a very complex. And nuanced field we is robust for search and standards of care that had been developed. If confirmed doctor Levine said her top priority will be to corner virus pandemic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.