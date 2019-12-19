-
Now Playing: Fallout after historic House vote to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: Teen girl arrested after crashing stolen plane
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives has impeached President Trump
-
Now Playing: Live in Front of a Studio Audience
-
Now Playing: Historic vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Ford invests more than $1 billion in 2 Detroit-area plants
-
Now Playing: Two Florida kids found after missing for 3 days
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives set to impeach President Trump
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily blocking FedEx Ground shipping
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers to set ground rules for House vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Deadly storm system
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily bans FedEx
-
Now Playing: Formula One heiress robbed of $65 million in jewelry
-
Now Playing: Making pageant history
-
Now Playing: Hallmark Channel controversy
-
Now Playing: Workers get life-changing holiday bonus
-
Now Playing: Holiday gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Google introducing feature allowing users to track packages
-
Now Playing: Impeachment showdown
-
Now Playing: Border death outrage