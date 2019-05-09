Transcript for Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3 storm

We begin woodworking Dorian gaining strength overnight growing into a category three storm. Taking aim at the coast of the Carolinas here's where the storm is right now authorities in South Carolina say they are bracing for historic flooding. And up to 700000. Power outages with hurricane force wind gusts. Even though the center of Dorian is far off the coast right now. Here's the projected forecast the storm of the bout to turn north east and could make landfall in North Carolina tonight as a category two. All eyes are on the storm search which could reach eight feet high in some areas battering the coast up to fifteen inches of rain could fall. ABC's Megan tempers Ian is in Charleston, South Carolina where the winds are picking up and meg and police there are asking residents to shelter in place as we can see conditions are beginning to deteriorate. Dow yes that's Kenneth and today it's definitely getting stronger here we've experienced heavy rain and wind overnight and in this. Flood prone city of Charleston the biggest concern here is that storm surge as he said officials now asking all residents here some shelter in place. Dorian re strengthening to a category three hurricane overnight and might make landfall at the beach is closer to Georgia and the Carolinas. Board adapt and packed in Cerro one. A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina and North Carolina coastline. Which is set to face the brunt of the storm and a dangerous storm surge of up to eight feet. South Carolina's governor asking anyone who lives in evacuation zone T get out. It is a war that kills people. It is a war continues then there's a real danger. FEMA setting up operations at Fort Bragg collecting more than 250 trailers filled with food and water. And the Coast Guard moving operations England ready for potential rescues once the storm passes. The preparedness part is pretty much over. We're in the weight and see what kind of complexity. Complexity we're going to be dealing with Dorian passing through Florida toppling trees at its peak. Knocking out power to some but the sunshine state for the most part was scared. Meanwhile in the Bahamas new video this morning of the utter devastation and witnesses saying it's like a bomb went off feel lucky couple. Island's homes and buildings ripped apart left in pieces planes even as he got left scattered like Torre's. On neighboring Grand Bahama island to 70% of the land was under water around one appointment. The death total now funny thought expected to rise to more than 200 people were reported missing ABC's Marcus Moore is there. People have been filling out these missing persons reports Morgan eight pages. Just today those family members desperate to find their relatives as this crisis and falls far beneath. And just watching all out fight from a pot. Members of the US Coast Guard feelings injured one by one to a waiting helicopter but one bright spot he calls a hard eight. His emotional family reunion health and financial assistance is beginning to arrive from around the world. Power is wrong. Could be day and night the day after day. And here in South Carolina where RD getting reports of power outages here at this hotel alike have been. Flickering on and off all morning Charleston is known as a tourist town where a lot of people are typically walking around but the last few days here it's been a ghost town. At the city Ari experiencing high tide so with this rain and a potential storm surge we could expect several feet of flooding. Before this is all over. Kenneth today and all right mega and we will be watching as Dorian moves up the coast think of joining us this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.