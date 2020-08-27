Transcript for Hurricane Laura makes landfall

This Sunni working there is making landfall. The rain has started to come down pretty fiercely and this is just the beginning you can just hear the storm. Above me I mean it fit in head just when you think. You may have gone through the worst of it you can see another really strong blasts come Peru when lots of rain lots of wind. This storm is slamming the Gulf Coast bringing heavy rain and gale force wind and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Right in the bulls' night. By this building right now but when they step out as you can see it it that much different story and going out. Even farther is just too dangerous that's when you have to worry about things like projectiles flying do they. Air tens of thousands already without power as the coastline is battered by powerful wind gusts in sheets of rain. 911 might not work due to wind it wind damage from those. Potentially devastating winds. The water levels already in indeed deemed its university. They've got eight or ten hours more of this and it's only gonna get worse and now new concerns about the nation's oil supply. Beaumont is home to. 55%. Of natural national strategic oil reserves there are some big refineries in the country here most of the country's jet fuel is here itself. As they share told me here earlier this area gets impacted. The entire country's good. Earlier in the day Laura upgrade to a catastrophic event. Rapidly intensifying as it barreled towards Texas near Lafayette Louisiana one sheriff's department riding on face spoke. If you choose to stay and we can't get you write your name address Social Security number and next of kin and putting in a zip lock bag in your pocket. This would hurricane Laura is going to be catastrophic. For the areas that it hit hard. And near Houston we're expecting lots of not that trauma hospitals now preparing for the worst people they didn't leave you know that kind trees Varner how he says. They try to go back to ease pain or ABC news I'm open to reveal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.