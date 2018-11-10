Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Inside Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael ahead of landfall

Now Playing: Hurricane moves inland

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael turns deadly

Now Playing: Nikki Haley announces resignation

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 4

Now Playing: Highlights from the American Music Awards

Now Playing: Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh 'on behalf of the nation'

Now Playing: Vigil held for 20 people killed in limousine crash

Now Playing: States of emergency declared in Florida, Alabama for Hurricane Michael

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Dire climate report

Now Playing: First lady delivers a message of caring and hope

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: The politics of confirmation

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court

Now Playing: Supermarket confrontation ends in an arrest

Now Playing: Chicago prepares for potential protests

Now Playing: Kavanaugh says he was 'too emotional' during testimony

Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Venom' and 'A Star is Born'