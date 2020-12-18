Transcript for 0% ICU capacity

This morning California is bracing for its darkest days yet this. My fellow angelenos. There's an emergency emergency rooms across Los Angeles are looking more like war zones and got doctors and nurses overwhelmed with. Aren't angry three cope Booth at the same time. I see you through Southern California are now full. Patients are aligning your whole ways some dying while waiting for a bed. We're quite a patient their taxes make. The state now the nation's epicenter with Casey's hospitalizations in deaths. All on the rise the productivity rate nearing 20% in some areas LA's mayor revealing that despite following safety measures he's now in quarantine after his nine year old daughter tested positive. We have been mixed holds me and there's no way she's engaged in California is not alone a new forecast shows the southeast faces an especially high risk for surging cases. Including Atlanta. South Carolina North Carolina and Tennessee. Experts are urging governor to take a stand against holiday events because the ongoing surge is the worst yet you don't have to cancel things it's you can still spend time with your family. I'm just asking people to be careful but on Thursday in FDA committee set the stage for the approval of a second coup bid vaccine. The advisory panel voting twenty to zero to recommend emergency use authorization from a Dermot vaccine. Nearly six million doses can ship early next week without the need for special freezers the strict protocols for shipping Pfizer's vaccine have already created complications. At least one hospital was force a throw away nearly 1000 doses compromise during shipping. That may have insurance. Two colds and we should not use it. Some say it's no claim they're seeing thirty to 40% fewer vaccine doses being delivered there may expected. But federal officials insist that between Pfizer Emmett earnest vaccines they'll still meet their goal of delivering twenty million vaccine doses. By year's end. Meanwhile overnight we learned Johnson & Johnson is ready to begin stage three of its vaccine trial the company says it could apply for authorization by February.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.