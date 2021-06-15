Transcript for Illinois chemical plant fire threatens nearby river

Back now with that dangerous fire burning at a chemical plant in rule Illinois 1000 people have been evacuated. This smoke visible for forty miles even showed up on the weather radar. This morning new concerns surrounding this massive chemical fire burning overnight. An explosion and fire first erupting at the chem tool plant near rocked in Illinois early Monday. The entire building in gulf thick black smoke. Pouring into the year all employees were safely evacuated one firefighter had to be hospitalized. The fired and setting off more explosions sending that smoke even higher visible as far as Wisconsin. The plant produces mostly oil based lubricant officials were initially concerned a smoke could be toxic. That the main thing is that we don't want an environmental. Nightmare to occur. People living in a one mile radius were evacuated due to air quality concerns. Officials later conducting tests saying the air safe but the evacuation order remaining in place as a precaution. Allowed to smoke and debris the winds still pushing it towards our home. Seoul. I have no idea you don't have back. And now with a big concern possible contamination of a nearby river which is forcing firefighters to limit their water use. We're really concerned about. There is water runoff so that's why we're not dump and a whole lot of water on this. Officials instead allowing the chemicals to burn off that. Could take days. We're thinking that this is going to be several. And that's the best thing that we can do right now. Anyone within three miles of the plant is advised to Wear a mask the fire may have been caused by the failure of a pipe moving hot grease within the plants.

